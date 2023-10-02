Influenza Diagnostic Market Size, Share And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023" provided by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the influenza diagnostic market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the influenza diagnostic market is expected to reach a size of $3.37 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth of the influenza diagnostic market can be attributed to increasing funding for research on influenza diagnostics. The North America region is expected to hold the largest influenza diagnostic market share. Major players in influenza diagnostic market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Learn More On The Influenza Diagnostic Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Trending Influenza Diagnostic Market Trend

A notable trend in the influenza diagnostic market is the increasing adoption of rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs). RIDTs are immunoassays that can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and provide qualitative results (positive vs. negative). These tests yield results within a clinically relevant timeframe of approximately 15 minutes, making them valuable for diagnosing patients with influenza-like illness, especially if performed within the first four days of symptom onset. The simplicity and rapidity of RIDTs contribute to their growing popularity.

Influenza Diagnostic Market Segments

.By Traditional diagnostic tests: Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), Viral Culture, DFA, Serological assays, Other Traditional diagnostic tests

.By Molecular diagnostic tests: Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

.By End User: Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global influenza diagnostic market report at:



Influenza diagnostic refers to tests used for diagnosing influenza, including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. It includes three varieties: type A, type B, and type C, with common symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache. The market encompasses revenues generated by establishments conducting diagnostic tests for influenza virus detection.

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The influenza diagnostic market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2023



Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023



3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC