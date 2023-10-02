Caring For Others To Celebrate 25 Years Of Combatting Poverty And Food Insecurity In Atlanta And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Poverty Forum keynote speaker to be announced at Oct. 12 anniversary event

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Caring For Others , a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, is excited to commemorate its 25th Anniversary with an event at its headquarters, located at 3537 Browns Mill Road, on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5 - 8 p.m. Caring For Others is an international human services organization that provides food, clothing, economic assistance and a continuum of services to families struggling with the effects of a natural disaster, impoverished circumstances and temporary misfortune.“For a quarter-century, Caring For Others has remained unwavering in its commitment to change lives and communities by restoring hope and dignity to families impacted by poverty,” said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Caring for Others Founder, President & CEO.“What began as an effort to provide a helping hand to those in need has grown into a formidable force for good, touching countless lives in Atlanta and around the world."From its humble beginnings 25 years ago, Caring For Others has:● Grown from a food closet to a goal of distributing 6 million pounds of food in 2024.● Launched programs including but not limited to Feeding Atlanta, No Bare Soles, Disaster Relief,Comfort & Care, Christmas in September and ERS Scholarship Fund.● Expanded internationally into Antigua, Belize, Guyana and the Philippines with microeconomiccommunity empowerment loans, as well as much-needed household goods and clothing.At the anniversary event, Richmond-Shockley will announce the keynote speaker for its annual International Poverty Forum to be held in Atlanta on March 22, 2024. The Forum facilitates a poverty-eradicating“think tank” of some of the greatest minds and service providers in the world. This group instills hope and opportunity worldwide, where solutions are envisioned, deployed, and supported through corporate and non-profit engagement. Notable figures including Magic Johnson, Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow and Amy Grant, as well as numerous nationally and internationally renowned speakers, have shared their stories during previous events.25 years ago, with $25 and a dream to help those around her, Richmond-Shockley has been providing unique solutions to eradicate poverty through feeding, educating, clothing and housing individuals and families in the U.S. and abroad. These solutions are self-sustaining through corporate partnerships beyond traditional donations which has gained her significant recognitions and awards from around the world. Richmond-Shockley began by renting a portion of a warehouse for three months at the cost of $1. Since its humble beginnings, Caring For Others has grown to purchase that building and expand to several around it."Celebrating our 25th year is a testament to our dedication to eradicate poverty," said Richmond-Shockley. "We are determined to continue fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves because poverty is a cancer. I believe that by caring for others, we create a brighter world for everyone."To learn more about Caring For Others or the International Poverty Forum, please visit caring4othersor internationalpovertyforum.org.# # #

AMY W PARRISH

Rhythm Communications, LLC

+1 404-310-6559



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram