Announcing Domain Days Dubai 2023 Sessions And Speakers

Unveiling the Pioneers and Innovations: Domain Days Dubai 2023 Agenda and Keynote Speakers Revealed

DUBAI, UAE, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mark your calendars for Domain Days Dubai 2023, 1-2 November. This premier 2-day event is the MENA region's inaugural platform spotlighting the domain industry, encompassing hosting, cloud, security, and SaaS realms.What to Expect:About the Event: Domain Days Dubai is a unique gathering of experts and enthusiasts from the digital assets world. From Domain Investors to Cloud Providers, this event is a hub for knowledge and networking in the MENA region.Why You Should Attend: Gain insight into topics like domain registration, the future of Web 3.0 domains, cloud hosting and more. Plus, join in-depth discussions with industry leaders about the latest trends and challenges.Networking: Connect with industry peers, share ideas, and even join an exclusive VIP yacht cruise for a unique networking experience amidst Dubai's stunning skyline.Must-Attend Sessions:Local Domain InsightsDigital Asset Space in Dubai: A keynote by Dr. Marwan Alzarouni.The Future of AI & Cloud: Presented by Michael Riedl, CEO of Team Internet.Setting Up Digital Companies in UAE: Insights by Justina Pereckaite and Bill Anderson.Local Web Hosting & Cloud Panel with Patrick Swoboda and more.Hacker Tales by Rob Seger of Monarx.Spotlight on Arab Domain Investors with Ayoub Kehel and Munir Badr.View the Full Agenda:Meet the Speakers:Braden Pollock from Legal Brand Domains, LLCDr. Marwan Alzarouni, a key figure in Dubai's digital landscapeMichael Riedl, the mind behind Team InternetMunir Badr, the force behind Domain Days & AEserver.comTess Diaz, an expert from itdomainsFull Speaker List:The event venue is the luxurious Marriott Resort, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Want to join? Register now on Domain Days Dubai.Featured Sponsors:Title Sponsor: itDomainsGold Sponsors:MonarxTeam Internet (Centralnic)AEserverSilver Sponsors:Miss GroupFreename AGReady DedisSedo.comBaseKitMonoverse.comDigital Sponsors:AtarimBamboozle Web ServicesGenious.netGNAMEICANNLondon Domain Name Summit.Store by RadixSoftaculousSite.proExtendify.One Registry.Cloud RegistryFor more details on our esteemed sponsors and partnership opportunities, visit the sponsorship page.About Domain Days Dubai:It's the MENA region's first and foremost event dedicated to all things domain. From the latest trends to networking opportunities, it's the place to be for industry professionals.Get in Touch:Questions? Reach out to the Domain Days Dubai team through the official website .

