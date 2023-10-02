Announcing Domain Days Dubai 2023 Sessions And Speakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Domain Days Logo
Unveiling the Pioneers and Innovations: Domain Days Dubai 2023 Agenda and Keynote Speakers Revealed
DUBAI, UAE, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mark your calendars for Domain Days Dubai 2023, 1-2 November. This premier 2-day event is the MENA region's inaugural platform spotlighting the domain industry, encompassing hosting, cloud, security, and SaaS realms.
What to Expect:
About the Event: Domain Days Dubai is a unique gathering of experts and enthusiasts from the digital assets world. From Domain Investors to Cloud Providers, this event is a hub for knowledge and networking in the MENA region.
Why You Should Attend: Gain insight into topics like domain registration, the future of Web 3.0 domains, cloud hosting and more. Plus, join in-depth discussions with industry leaders about the latest trends and challenges.
Networking: Connect with industry peers, share ideas, and even join an exclusive VIP yacht cruise for a unique networking experience amidst Dubai's stunning skyline.
Must-Attend Sessions:
Local Domain Insights
Digital Asset Space in Dubai: A keynote by Dr. Marwan Alzarouni.
The Future of AI & Cloud: Presented by Michael Riedl, CEO of Team Internet.
Setting Up Digital Companies in UAE: Insights by Justina Pereckaite and Bill Anderson.
Local Web Hosting & Cloud Panel with Patrick Swoboda and more.
Hacker Tales by Rob Seger of Monarx.
Spotlight on Arab Domain Investors with Ayoub Kehel and Munir Badr.
View the Full Agenda:
Meet the Speakers:
Braden Pollock from Legal Brand Domains, LLC
Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, a key figure in Dubai's digital landscape
Michael Riedl, the mind behind Team Internet
Munir Badr, the force behind Domain Days & AEserver.com
Tess Diaz, an expert from itdomains
Full Speaker List:
The event venue is the luxurious Marriott Resort, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Want to join? Register now on Domain Days Dubai.
Featured Sponsors:
Title Sponsor: itDomains
Gold Sponsors:
Monarx
Team Internet (Centralnic)
AEserver
Silver Sponsors:
Miss Group
Freename AG
Ready Dedis
Sedo.com
BaseKit
Monoverse.com
Digital Sponsors:
Atarim
Bamboozle Web Services
Genious.net
GNAME
ICANN
London Domain Name Summit
.Store by Radix
Softaculous
Site.pro
Extendify
.One Registry
.Cloud Registry
For more details on our esteemed sponsors and partnership opportunities, visit the sponsorship page.
About Domain Days Dubai:
It's the MENA region's first and foremost event dedicated to all things domain. From the latest trends to networking opportunities, it's the place to be for industry professionals.
Get in Touch:
Questions? Reach out to the Domain Days Dubai team through the official website .
Jason Nickerson
Domain Days
+1 813-956-1988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Domain Days Dubai 2023 - Official Event Video
MENAFN02102023003118003196ID1107174901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.