Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To COVID-19 Vaccine Pioneers Kariko And Weissman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to two scientists for their research in developing the coronavirus vaccine. Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian biochemist, and Drew Weissman, an American physician, were announced as the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine for 2023 on Monday.

Millions of people worldwide have benefited from the technology developed by these two scientists to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.

mRNA technology is currently being investigated for treating other diseases, including cancer.

Dr Karikó serves as the CEO of RNARx and is currently the Chief Scientific Officer of the biopharmaceutical company BioNTech. She is also a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr Weissman is known for his research in the field of RNA. His research laid the groundwork for the development of RNA vaccines.

Thomas Perlmann, the Secretary-General of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award in Stockholm on Monday.

Nobel Prizes include 11 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to 950,000 euros. This money comes from a legacy left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who passed away in 1896.

Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry will continue to be announced until Wednesday, Literature on Thursday, the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, and the Economics section on October 9th.

