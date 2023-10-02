Timor Release A Modern Successor To The Legendary WWW (Dirty Dozen)

(MENAFN- Pressat) Timor Watch Company is thrilled to unveil its latest masterpiece, the Modern Field 100M . Drawing inspiration from our iconic field watches, the Modern Field 100M is the pinnacle of utility; it's a blend of history and innovation, encapsulating the legacy of the revered Dirty Dozen while heralding a new era of watchmaking excellence. This watch represents the next step in our journey, seamlessly merging the past's robustness with today's elegance and functionality.

Key Features:



Durability and Elegance: Crafted to endure the toughest challenges, the Modern Field 100M embodies the strength and resilience required for today's battleground. Yet, its elegance and usability make it suitable for any adventure.

Specifications: With a diameter of 36.5mm, thickness of 12mm, and weight of 94g, this watch is designed for comfort. It boasts a water resistance of 10ATM (100M, 330ft), ensuring reliability in most water encounters. The watch features a domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal, Sellita Modified SW260 movements, and is made of 316L stainless steel with an anti-glint PVD finish.

Highly Legible Dial: No more squinting or searching for the right angle. The time is clear, day or night, ensuring a quick glance is all you need.

Anti-Glint Coating: The Modern Field 100M features a matte black anti-reflective PVD coating, ensuring discretion when it matters most, adding a touch of stealthy sophistication.

Water Resistance: Designed to be a trusty companion in rain, river, or during a rigorous workout. (Note: While robust, it's advised against using it for diving.) For Everyone: While it's the successor to our esteemed military field watches, the Modern Field 100M is for everyone. Its simplicity, durability, and elegance make it the perfect accessory for adventurers, professionals, and everyday enthusiasts alike.

Pricing and Availability: The Modern Field 100M is priced at £990.00 GBP. Pre-orders opened today and will be shipping Summer 2024.

For more details and to be notified when the Modern Field 100M becomes available, visit Timor Watch Company .

About Timor Watch Company

Founded in 1923 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, Timor Watch Company quickly gained a reputation for crafting durable Swiss watches. During World War II, Timor was among the legendary "Dirty Dozen" watchmakers that produced timepieces for the British Military. After navigating challenges like the quartz crisis, Timor made a resurgence by returning to its roots, focusing on iconic WWII designs. Now headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, Timor continues its legacy with modern interpretations of classic designs.