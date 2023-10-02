(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) THE KATZ LAW FIRM, P.C. LAUNCHES IN ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN TODAY

Today, Jefferey Ogden Katz announces the formation of The Katz Law Firm, P.C. serving clients in Illinois and Wisconsin. The firm is a culmination of Mr. Katz's nearly two decades in focusing his practice solely in legal malpractice and attorney ethics matters. The firm will handle cases on behalf of Plaintiffs who have been injured as a result of the negligence of their attorneys as well as the defense of lawyers and law firms who have been accused of malpractice. The firm will also handle attorney bar defense matters, fee dispute issues and law firm partnership breakups. In addition, The Katz Law Firm, P.C. will provide expert witness consulting services to both Plaintiffs and Defendants in legal malpractice and related matters.

Mr. Katz has handled hundreds of professional liability cases throughout the country, both on behalf of Plaintiffs and Defendants in nearly two decades of practice. Mr. Katz regularly represents individuals, private and public corporations and law firms in litigation, trials and alternative dispute resolution involving professional liability and disciplinary issues. His unique experience on both sides of professional liability matters allows him to be a creative and powerful advocate for his clients.

Mr. Katz has been designated a Rising Star by Thompson Reuters from 2013 through 2017 and a Super Lawyer from 2018-2023. In 2015 and 2016, Mr. Katz was recognized as an“Emerging Lawyer” and from 2017 through now has been recognized as a“Leading Lawyer” by his peers based on surveys conducted by Law Bulletin Media. Uniquely, Mr. Katz has received this recognition on behalf of both Plaintiffs and Defendants. Mr. Katz has earned an AV-Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell as well as an AV-Preeminent judicial rating.

Some of Mr. Katz's recent successes in legal malpractice cases include:



$10,000,000+ legal malpractice settlement of complex intellectual property

$3,750,000 settlement against an international law firm for fraud and legal malpractice on behalf of a large wireless $3,000,000+ settlement of legal malpractice matter involving a 9/11 widow's claim that was settled short by prior

Other notable results obtained by Mr. Katz include:



Obtained reversal on appeal of a TRO and injunction involving the disputed purchase of a condominium in Chicago for a prominent Chicago lawyer and against a Mexican billionaire in excess of $8,600,000. Obtained judgment in the amount of $2,550,377 for Scottie Pippen against Christian Laettner in action involving failed purchase of professional sports

CONTACT-

Jefferey Ogden Katz

161 North Clark Street, Suite 1600

Chicago, IL 60601



(312) 300-3727