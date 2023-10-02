Invitation: Presentation Of Sandvik's Report Of The Third Quarter 2023


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Monday, October 23, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 1:00 PM CEST. The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, October 2, 2023

Sandvik AB

For
further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 707 826 374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 707 211 008.

The following files are available for download:

Invitation Presentation of Sandvikâ€TMs report of the third quarter 2023

SOURCE Sandvik

