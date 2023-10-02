Latham & Watkins Adds Highly Skilled Data & Technology Transactions Partner In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jessica Cohen brings significant experience advising on intellectual property and technology aspects of complex transactions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jessica Cohen has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. Cohen advises on the intellectual property (IP) and technology aspects of complex transactions and has a broad-based counseling practice focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of intellectual property and technology.

Cohen regularly helps clients navigate IP, technology and data issues within the context of mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs and joint ventures, and she also has extensive experience handling licensing, development and services agreements, as well as outsourcing matters.

"Jessica understands the sophisticated IP and technology issues that arise in high-stakes transactions, and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Her deep knowledge and commercial approach will help our clients further propel their businesses forward."

Gail Crawford, Global Chair of the firm's Data & Technology Transactions Practice, said: "Jessica is a fantastic addition to our leading global team. She will help clients keep pace with the ever-evolving and increasing regulation of technology, and together we will continue to help clients navigate complex IP and technology issues."

Cohen's extensive experience spans multiple industries, including financial services, consumer products, industrials and manufacturing, and media and entertainment.

"Latham is a powerhouse in the technology sector with an unmatched global platform, and I am thrilled to join the firm," Cohen said. "I was drawn to the firm's collaborative and collegial culture, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to solve clients' most significant legal and commercial challenges."

Cohen joins Latham from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. She received her JD from George Washington University School of Law and BA from Cornell University.

