Kit Krugman Named Foursquare's New SVP, People And Culture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foursquare , the leading independent geospatial technology platform, today announced Kit Krugman as its new Senior Vice President, People and Culture. With over a decade of experience spearheading ​​organizational transformations for notable technology companies, startups and nonprofits, Krugman will advance Foursquare's team culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion.



As a member of the Executive Team reporting to President and CEO Gary Little, Krugman will marry organizational psychology and development principles with traditional people operations practices to demonstrate the positive impact a strategic people function can have on business results.

"Kit brings a fresh perspective on the People function and an inventive approach to designing internal business structures and team experiences," said Gary Little, President and CEO of Foursquare. "As Foursquare continues to grow, Kit will play an essential role in cultivating our people and culture to unlock our vision of revolutionizing the geospatial industry through our platform strategy."

Prior to Foursquare, Krugman was a Partner and Managing Director at co:collective, a transformation consultancy, where she built and led the organization and culture design practice. During her tenure, she worked with clients on building more collaborative organizational strategy and structure, increasing capacity for innovation and creativity, and designing more equitable working systems. She is also heavily involved in the nonprofit world, working with WIN:Women in Innovation, which strives to increase the influence and impact of women in innovation.

"Having collaborated with Foursquare before, I have witnessed first-hand the incredible passion, vision and strength of the entire team," said Krugman. "It's an honor to join such a talented group and I cannot wait to see how a truly innovative, high-performing people practice can propel Foursquare even further as a business."

Krugman steps into the role of Senior Vice President, People and Culture on October 2, 2023. This news follows the recent appointments of Wade Wegner to SVP, Global Head of Product and Jason Hudak to SVP of Engineering at Foursquare.

