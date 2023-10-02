Merritt Hawkins And Staff Care Are Now AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions

The integration has been strategically implemented to provide a more cohesive physician experience for hospitals, healthcare systems, and clinicians. Healthcare systems now have access to a larger pool of quality healthcare professionals and AMN Healthcare's full suite of workforce resources and support, and candidates have a wider selection of career opportunities across the United States.

“Physician staffing shortages can be costly to healthcare organizations, which not only leads to lost revenue but delays in important treatment, long waiting times for patients and even physician burnout,” said AMN Healthcare President and CEO, Cary Grace.“In the current environment of sustained workforce shortages and continued challenges for healthcare systems, we are thrilled to provide our clients and candidates with a single AMN Healthcare brand experience that will provide further access to high-quality resources and our holistic total talent solutions to address every workforce challenge.”

AMN Healthcare's all-in-one strategic approach to permanent and temporary physician staffing, implemented alongside tech-enabled workforce solutions, provides healthcare systems with the resources needed to increase workforce flexibility, build smarter operations, and positively impact revenue. AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions helps healthcare systems plan holistically, acquire and engage the full spectrum and sources of talent, innovate care models, and drive improved efficiency, workforce engagement and retention, and a better patient experience.

AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions oversees more than 3,000 physician recruiting assignments annually and places locum tenens, permanent physician, dentistry, and advanced practitioners to hospitals, medical groups, community health centers, telehealth providers, and other healthcare entities across the country.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings.