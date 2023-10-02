Rising Prevalence Of Pvds Drives The Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market To Nearly $3 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) are seeing a rise in prevalence. To manage these conditions, peripheral vascular stents have become an essential tool for healthcare providers.
Market Growth Drivers:
The market is set to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of PVDs is a primary driver. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) was a leading cause of death worldwide in 2020. Technological advancements and the approval of innovative products are fueling the market growth.
Key Market Highlights (2022):
Drug-eluting stents (DES) dominated with 60.52% of the market share due to its effective reduction of restenosis and lower incidence of MACE. Balloon-expanding stents held 53.92% of the market, driven by their advantages and the preference for minimally invasive procedures. Iliac artery stents accounted for 33.46% of the market. Hospitals & cardiac centers had a significant market share of 74.54%. North America led with 43.79% of the market share, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Notable Advancements:
Cordis's S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System is a notable product, obtaining FDA approval in March 2022. It's complemented by the BRITE TIP RADIANZ Guiding Sheath and SABERX RADIANZ PTA Catheter.
Report Breakdown:
Covers the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In 2022, the estimated market value was USD 1.67 billion. By 2030, the market value is projected to be USD 2.97 billion.
Company Profiles
Medtronic Terumo Europe NV Boston Scientific Inc. Stryker Biotronik Cook Medical Microport Scientific Corporation Lifetech iVascular SLU Hellman & Friedman (Cordis Inc.) Stentys S.A.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.67 billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2.97 billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Report Structure:
Methodology and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Type Business Analysis
Mode of Delivery Business Analysis
Product Business Analysis
End-Use Business Analysis
Regional Business Analysis
Competitive Landscape
