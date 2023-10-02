Stocks In Play

10/2/2023 - 10:10 AM EST - MediPharm Labs Corp. : Has entered into a settlement agreement on September 29, to resolve a claim in connection with a commercial agreement dispute, for a total consideration value of $9,000,000. MediPharm Labs Corp. shares T.LABS are trading up $0.01 at $0.08.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.