(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) U.S. Auto Strike Expanded As Contract Talks Stall

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has expanded its strike actions in the U.S. as contract talks with the Detroit automakers remain at an impasse.

The UAW executive ordered 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan as the union ratchets up pressure on Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA).

It is the second time in as many weeks that the autoworkers' union has widened its strike. The job actions began with walkouts at three automotive assembly plants before the most recent addition of a Ford plant in Chicago and a GM facility in Lansing, Michigan.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the strikes have escalated because of a lack of“meaningful progress” at the bargaining table.

Ford accused the UAW of rejecting a new contract because of a lack of union representation at electric vehicle battery plants, most of which are joint ventures with a Korean company.

General Motors accused the UAW of expanding the strikes“for the headlines.”

The GM plant in Lansing that has now been targeted makes crossover SUVs such as the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

The Chicago Ford plant that's been hit with a strike makes the Explorer SUV and Police Interceptors, as well as the Lincoln Aviator SUV.

Fain said union representatives remain engaged in contract talks with all three automakers. About 25,000 (17%) of the UAW's 146,000 U.S. autoworkers are now on strike.

Separately, Unifor, the union representing autoworkers in Canada, has set a deadline of October 9 to reach a new collective agreement with General Motors.

Unifor is negotiating with GM after reaching a new labour contract with Ford a week ago. Canadian union members voted in favour of the agreement with Ford in recent days.