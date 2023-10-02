(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Disney Cracks Down On Password Sharing In Canada

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has begun cracking down on password sharing among people accessing its streaming service in Canada.

In an email sent to users of the Disney+ streaming service in Canada, the entertainment company outlined new restrictions on subscribers' ability to share their account details.

The updated Canadian subscriber agreement says users cannot share a subscription outside their immediate household unless permitted to do so by Disney.

The company adds that violations could lead to the termination of their Disney+ account.

The new subscriber agreement comes into effect on November 1 of this year, the same date as Disney+ rolls out its advertising-supported tier in Canada.

The Disney+ advertising tier has been available in the U.S. since December 2022.

Executives at Disney have said that their goal is to make their streaming services profitable as soon as possible. To that end, Disney is raising prices on Disney+ in the U.S. later in October.

Other streaming services are also raising prices and cracking down on password sharing as they seek to boost profits, notably Netflix (NFLX), which is charging an $8 monthly surcharge to allow people living in different households to watch content using the same account.

Disney's stock has declined 17% over the last 12 months to trade at $81.05 U.S. per share.

