Stocks Retreat, Even After Shutdown Averted













Stocks were mostly flat Monday even after U.S. legislators were able to come to a short-term agreement that staved off a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrials stayed in the red 110.03 points to begin the day, week and month at 33,397.47.

The S&P 500 index lost 4.65 points to 4,283.90.

The NASDAQ index gained 49.12 points to 13,268.44.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla fell 1.5% after reporting a drop in total production and delivery volumes for the third quarter.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks such as Coinbase advanced 5.5%, and Marathon Digital gained 12.7%, as crypto prices rallied.

The communications services and technology sectors were the only positive industries in the broad market index. Communication services added 1%, while tech sector traded 0.8% higher.

The Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline Saturday, which was then signed by President Joe Biden into law. The bill keeps the government open through mid-November, an extended period that lawmakers can use to finalize funding legislation.

The initial reaction to the shutdown deal was positive with equity futures in the green for most of Sunday evening into Monday. But futures fell into the red before markets officially opened as investors turned their focus back to surging interest rates near 15-year highs.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped, raising yields to 4.64% from Friday's 4.58%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank 51 cents to $90.28 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices faded $16.10 to $1,850.00.





















