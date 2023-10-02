Icover Wins Most Fundable Company By Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iCover competed against over 3,000 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 17 companies in total.

UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Chesterfield, MO (August 2023): iCover competed against over 3,000 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 17 companies in total. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth."Recognition as a Most Fundable Company of 2023 positions us well for our next capital raise," said Hari Srinivasan, CEO iCover. "The Most Fundable Companies initiative was one of the most intensive diligence processes we've ever participated in, and we're thrilled to have arrived on top through data-driven analysis. We're excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business and set them up for success with investors."As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, iCover will be profiled on Entrepreneurand will be featured in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit , where you can also vote for iCover through October 9.About iCoveriCover is a cloud-based algorithmic underwriting platform that helps insurers sell to the middle market. By leveraging data and predictive analytics iCover can quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies to build the best life insurance buying experience. To learn more about iCover, visit .About Pepperdine Most Fundable CompaniesThe Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2023 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on September 28, 2023 at Pepperdine University's Villa Graziadio Executive Center.The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

Hari Srinivasan

iCover

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn