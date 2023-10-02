Redirect Health Continues To Take Actions Which Place The Pseudo“Health Insurance” Company In Jeopardy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) David Berg, a chiropractor and self-purported "Co-Founder", is misusing patient funds through secret holdings and frivolous litigations.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a recent statement to shareholder(s), Redirect Health ( ) declared certain shareholder(s) of their company“invalid”, citing potential secret shareholder interests held by Alexander Chatfield Burns. While the shareholder(s) claim no knowledge of this association, what is clear is Redirect Health's own personal close ties to Burns, and that Redirect Health is not disclosing their entire story behind their shrouded legal claims.

Alexander Chatfield Burns was a disgraced finance professional who committed multiple counts of insurance fraud and died in 2021 awaiting criminal sentencing for his health insurance-related crimes, as reported in The Wall Street Journal . Redirect Health, a pseudo“health insurance” company, hired Burns in 2020 or earlier, while Burns was on criminal probation, according to recent reports and confirmed by Burns' employer. According to Burns' consulting firm,“Redirect Health only wanted Burns and no other consultants from the firm. They made this very clear. Redirect Health was made abundantly aware of Burns' criminal probation and his crimes prior to hiring him as a consultant, not to mention that his crimes were reported on several times in the Wall Street Journal. Even after Burns' death, the firm was again reassured by Redirect Health that Burns served only in a consulting capacity and for matters unrelated to his crimes. It is disheartening to now hear this may not have been the case.”

Redirect Health is run by husband-wife duo, Janice Johnson, MD, and David Berg, a chiropractor, although it appears that the chiropractor assumes operational authority over the company, despite his lack of credentials.

The refusal of Redirect Health turn over their own shares to their shareholders is an SEC violation, which, in a statement by Redirect Health's outside counsel, is exactly what the Berg's plan to do. Should the shares be found to“secretly” belong to Alexander Burns, it places Redirect Health in violation of additional crimes and sanctions, including co-conspirator charges and violations of the AML-KYC laws of the SEC. Upon closer look, it appears that the other shareholders of the firm may be secret interests and ties as well, making it unsurprising if the Bergs/Johnsons did in fact, intend to transact shares for the secret benefit of their key management consultant, Alexander Chatfield Burns.

Other shareholders of Redirect Health are: MDDC Management, LLC, APPB Management, LLC, Rob Johnson, Justin Johnson, Rachael Vasko, David Berg, Janice Johnson, MDDC/APPB Partnership and AHRE Investments, LLC.

A cursory view of these entities and individuals seems to point back to the husband-and-wife duo and self-purported“co-founders”, Janice Johnson MD and David Berg (chiropractor). Redirect Health's CEO, Paul Johnson, has not been reached for comment.

What has been made clear is that the Bergs/Johnsons are making good on their promise to be litigious, although, their source of funding these litigations is apparently paid for by Redirect Health's patients, not the company. Redirect holds a secret arm called Newpath Mutual Insurance Co. , where it is legally required to hold a surplus pool of funds for patients in the case of catastrophic injuries. Should this secret fund be depleted, Redirect Health members will not receive reimbursement despite paying coverage to it for that purpose. This same secret fund has secretly been paying for lawsuits instead of patients' injuries, according to public record. Case 2:22-cv-00709.

The fund was actively managed by an administrator and outside board members following Burns' death and up until October of 2022. Those individuals are now being sued by the fund for finding and disclosing improprieties relating to the Bergs/Johnsons and the fund itself. The only commonality among the defendants is that they were all engaged to manage the fund after the death of Alexander Chatfield Burns. According to all defendants in the suit, the lawsuit is“a frivolous attempt to oust members of the company unrelated to the Berg's/Johnson's (“the cofounders”) and Burns (the SEC criminal), to prevent outside oversight.” According to public filings, Redirect Health is actively participating in this litigation and over 80 documents have been filed by the law firm of record, Dentons, amassing a bill of over $200,000, according to those familiar with the matter. Case 2:22-cv-00709. These claims have generally lacked substantive evidence and have included social media photos of the female defendants to disparage them on the basis of patently sexist claims.

Despite strict laws and organizational documents, these lawsuit(s) are being funded by patient funds, which is itself a violation of state and federal laws as well as the bylaws of the fund, and apparently at the direction or involvement of Redirect Health. Given Redirect Health's participation in the suit, it is clear that the company is using patient money it collects inappropriately.

In fact, this annual surplus is paid back to patients at the closing of each year, and yet, no Redirect Health members have received their refunds from 2021 or 2022, to date.

This secret arm's Chairman of the Board is Kristof Wild, Alexander Chatfield Burns' best friend, although the full extent of their relationship remains unknown.

Potential shareholders and members should be wary of this company.

