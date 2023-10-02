(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First-Ever US National Amputee Soccer Championship Set for October 27-29

STONY BROOK, NY, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Amputee soccer is the fastest one-legged game in the world. The inaugural US Amputee Soccer Cup tournament will be held in Columbus, Ohio, October 27-29 to determine the first-ever US national champion.

This first US Amputee Soccer Cup is sponsored and presented by Major League Soccer (MLS) and is hosted by the American Amputee Soccer Association in cooperation with the Columbus Adaptive Sports Connection. Teams representing New England - Revolution Amputee Soccer , New York - Metro NY Amputee Soccer , Columbus and Colorado will compete to become national amputee soccer champions.

The tournament will be held at the TOCA Soccer Center 409 Orange Point Dr., Lewis Center, OH, near Columbus, October 27-29. Admission is free.

Teams vying for the 2023 Amputee Soccer Cup championship will include both male and female players from the four regional teams: players from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and West Virginia. The tournament will also feature veterans of amputee soccer World Cup and other international competitions.

Codified in 1982 by Seattle native Don Bennett, amputee soccer is played on a 3⁄4-size pitch with six field players and a goalkeeper. Field players use forearm crutches and play the ball with only one leg. Goalkeepers may have two legs, but only one arm. Amputee soccer is now played in more than 60 countries around the world, The sport recently garnered support from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The American Amputee Soccer Association is the original and official governing body of Amputee Soccer in the United States. It is recognized and is certified as such by the World Amputee Football Federation, the sport's global governing body.

For information on joining or creating a team in your area, please contact .

The American Amputee Soccer Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Please direct sponsorship inquiries to . Donations are welcome at . Learn more about us at .

Eric Lamberg

American Amputee Soccer Association

