San Francisco Bay Coffee Whole Beans Pass 20,000 Reviews On Amazon

LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- San Francisco Bay Coffee , a leading purveyor of quality coffee, is proud to announce that Amazon customer reviews of their premier coffee have been overwhelmingly positive! With over 20,000 reviews and over 13,000 5-star ratings, coffee connoisseurs love San Francisco Bay Coffee's whole bean selections.San Francisco Bay Coffee only accepts the highest quality beans; they analyze them before they leave their country of origin and once again when received in California. The beans are then carefully roasted to their peak perfection and packaged for coffee lovers to enjoy. Storing whole beans is the best way to preserve coffee's natural oils and flavors.The taste is more vibrant when whole coffee beans are ground just before brewing. Whole bean coffee stays fresher for longer, allows customization of the grind size, and allows for more control over the brewing process.San Francisco Bay Coffee offers a wide variety of whole-bean roasts and flavors on their site and also on Amazon, including:- French Roast: Dark roast; bold, full-bodied with a smokey finish; Central and South America.- Extra Dark Italian: Extra dark roast; intense, full-bodied with a smokey finish; Central and South America- Fog Chaser: Medium dark roast; flavorful, balanced and smooth; Central and South America- Hawaiian Blend: Medium roast; mellow, smooth and sweet; Hawaii and Central America- Hazelnut Crème: Medium roast; fragrant hazelnut, smooth with a hint of sweetness; Central and South America- Moka Java: Medium roast; aromatic, flavorful and balanced; Indonesia and Africa.- Scandinavian Blend: Medium dark roast; bold, full-bodied and smooth; Central America- Organic Rainforest Blend: Medium dark roast; full-flavored, smooth and balanced; Central America.- Breakfast Blend: Medium roast; bright, smooth and balanced; Central America- Decaf Gourmet Blend: Medium roast; balanced, medium-bodied with a smooth finish; Central America.- 100% Colombian: Medium roast; smooth, flavorful and aromatic; Colombia- Decaf Espresso: Medium dark roast; beautifully rich, complex, and full-bodied; Central America- Decaf French Roast: Dark roast; bold, full-bodied with a smoky finish; Central and South America- Espresso Roast : Medium dark roast; rich, complex, and full-bodied; Central AmericaOne Amazon reviewer said,“C'est Par Excellent. I bought the SF BAY French roast & it reminded me of SF North Beach as it had the flavor & freshness I remembered. (I'm from SF). The Italian Extra Dark Roast is even better, as I think it's the BEST Italian dark Roast on the market. It should be rated 10********** instead of 5. KUDOS to the roasters for their expertise in cooking the beans JUST RIGHT. Will DEFINITELY keep buying this!! Thank you”San Francisco Bay Coffee is proud to provide coffee lovers around the country with the finest coffee on the market.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers not only in California but the whole world! Roasting over 30 million pounds of coffee annually, San Francisco Bay Coffee believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

