DRIPEIGHT's NEW STREET STYLE IMAGES: A TRIBUTE TO THE BOUNDLESS SPIRIT OF NEW YORK CITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flaunting 'Conceived in NYC' ensembles, embodying the vibrant spirit and rawness style of NYC

Dripeight unveils street-style images of a new collection celebrating New York City's vibe and boundless spirit and merging raw energy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dripeight, the brainchild of Julia Corso, a dynamic 20-year-old, NYC born and raised, student from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), proudly unveils her first capsule collection in street style images that encapsulate the soul and opportunities that New York City embodies. With statements like "Conceived in NYC" and "Let's Conceive in NYC" gracing shirts and skirts, each piece is a vivid tribute to the city's unmatched aura of opportunity and creation.“For me, New York isn't merely about skyscrapers and bustling streets. It's my childhood home, the place where I witnessed ideas being conceived and born, where dreams are given wings, and the unthinkable becomes achievable," Julia shares. "Dripeight's latest designs go beyond fashion - they are wearable stories that honor the essence and spirit of New York."The synergy of the raw, unfiltered energy of New York's streets with the fine craftsmanship nurtured at FIT is evident in every image. Julia adds, "It's about inviting everyone to be a part of this magnificent journey-to dream, conceive, and create in the heart of NYC. New York City keeps me sharp.”For style enthusiasts and industry veterans alike, this collection presents a visual tapestry of a city that never rests, constantly evolves and inspires countless dreams. It's an open invitation to all to seize the energy of New York and turn visions into reality.About Dripeight:Dripeight stands at the intersection of pure New York brashness and the refined aesthetics that come along with traditional fashion education. Established by Julia Corso in 2019, this brand is more than just a label-it's a tribute to a city of dreams and the promise it holds for every dreamer.High-resolution images of the street style images of the collection are available upon request; preview images HERE . Images taken by Wilson Green.

Julia Corso

Dripeight

+1 914-356-5101



Visit us on social media:

Instagram