Azerbaijan Discusses Coop With Turkiye In Field Of Industry And Technology

Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the
field of industry and technology have been discussed. This was
reported by Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov in his account on the
social network "X", Azernews reports.
"With Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih
Kacır, we expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly
and fraternal relations between the two countries in various
directions, as well as in the field of industry and technology, and
exchanged views. on the prospects of our cooperation," he said.
