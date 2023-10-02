Azerbaijan Discusses Coop With Turkiye In Field Of Industry And Technology


Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of industry and technology have been discussed. This was reported by Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov in his account on the social network "X", Azernews reports.

"With Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, we expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in various directions, as well as in the field of industry and technology, and exchanged views. on the prospects of our cooperation," he said.

