President Ilham Aliyev Receives Head Of Anglican Communion


10/2/2023 10:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received head of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

