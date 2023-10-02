Holding IAC In Azerbaijan Is Great Pride For All Of Us - Bayraktar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Technical Director of the Turkish company "Baykar" Seljuk
Bayraktar shared his impressions of the congress in Baku during a
press conference within the framework of the 74th International
Congress of Astronautics, Azernews reports.
He emphasized that this event featured stands of such Turkish
companies as Rocketsan and Aselsan.
“Our organization engaged in space exploration is also taking
part in the congress. We are one nation - two states, and therefore
we need to develop cooperation in the field of space,” Bayraktar
added.
Recall that today the 74th International Congress of
Astronautics started in Baku in partnership with the Space Agency
of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azerkomos) and the International
Astronautical Federation.
The event will be attended by representatives from space
agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies,
local and international media, and more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries. At the International Astronautics Congress, 150
companies are represented in the exhibition pavilion.
The congress will last until October 6.
