Holding IAC In Azerbaijan Is Great Pride For All Of Us - Bayraktar

Rena Murshud

The Technical Director of the Turkish company "Baykar" Seljuk Bayraktar shared his impressions of the congress in Baku during a press conference within the framework of the 74th International Congress of Astronautics, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that this event featured stands of such Turkish companies as Rocketsan and Aselsan.

“Our organization engaged in space exploration is also taking part in the congress. We are one nation - two states, and therefore we need to develop cooperation in the field of space,” Bayraktar added.

Recall that today the 74th International Congress of Astronautics started in Baku in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azerkomos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event will be attended by representatives from space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, and more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. At the International Astronautics Congress, 150 companies are represented in the exhibition pavilion.

The congress will last until October 6.