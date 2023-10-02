EU Approaching 'Critical Juncture' In Support Of Ukraine Lithuanian FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is approaching a 'critical juncture' after political shifts in the United States and Slovakia threatened support for Ukraine from the EU and NATO amid the Russian invasion.

The relevant statement was made by Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to CNN .

According to Landsbergis, the events over the weekend“have the power to instil doubt” over the bloc's backing for Ukraine.

“Many messages that have been sent from Brussels or Washington or elsewhere, have the power to instil doubt, about whether we are serious,” Landsbergis said.

He expressed hope that“today's meeting can fix this, and can send a very clear, crystal clear message that Europe is with Ukraine until this victory.”

The French, Irish and Romanian foreign ministers also reiterated their support for Kyiv.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna warned Russia not to count on the“fatigue” of EU member states regarding their support of Ukraine.

Her Romanian counterpart, Luminița Odobescu, noted the country will support Ukraine in exporting cereals, and highlighted the detrimental impact of the invasion on global food security.

Additionally, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin mentioned he hoped EU officials would find a“sustainable approach to supporting Ukraine in the long term.”

A reminder that, on October 2, 2023, an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers is taking place in Kyiv.