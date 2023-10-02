Croatia Wants To Help Ukraine With Demining - Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Croatia is seeking to make a special contribution to humanitarian demining in Ukraine by hosting an international donor conference on demining Ukrainian territories in Zagreb.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council's offsite meeting in Kyiv on October 2.

"In less than two days, Croatia, together with Ukraine, will host an international donor conference on demining in Ukraine in Zagreb. We hope to draw the attention of the international community to this important issue, which Croatia, like the European Union, sees as a condition for Ukraine's recovery," he said.

Radman emphasized that the Croatian people "understand very well what Ukraine is going through because we had a similar experience of aggression in the 1990s." "That is why we can and do provide assistance in many areas - from demining and reconstruction to war crimes investigations," he added.

According to the Croatian minister, holding the EU Council in Kyiv is also "a signal of how united we are in our support for Ukraine." "Today we will discuss how we can strengthen our commitment to Ukraine's security in line with Ukraine's needs. Of course, Croatia welcomes and supports all these efforts," he said.

As reported, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is holding an offsite meeting in Kyiv today under the chairmanship of EU High Representative Josep Borrell.