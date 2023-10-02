Russians Drop Guided Bomb On Kupiansk, Seven Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped a guided bomb on the Kharkiv region's town of Kupiansk, causing damage to residential houses and civilian cars.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army struck the town of Kupiansk. According to the preliminary data, it was a guided bomb. At least seven residential houses were damaged, and civilian cars were destroyed,” Syniehubov wrote.

In his words, no casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service is eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.