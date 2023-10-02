Kazakhstan, UK To Sign Agreement On Strategic Partnership, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan and
the UK are preparing to sign a bilateral Agreement on Strategic
Partnership and Cooperation, which will take mutually beneficial
interstate partnership to a qualitatively new level, said Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko during
the 7th meeting of the bilateral Strategic Dialogue, Trend reports.
The meeting was held in Astana under the chairmanship of
Vasilenko and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the
Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, Leo
Docherty.
The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation
and also exchanged views on the international and regional
agenda.
"Kazakhstan stands for the consistent and multifaceted
strengthening of the strategic partnership with the UK and welcomes
the active development of political contacts, the positive dynamics
of the trade and investment partnership, as well as the expansion
of the legal framework," Vasilenko said.
At the same time, he confirmed his readiness to promote a
comprehensive dialogue at the level of the foreign ministries of
the two countries.
In turn, Docherty noted that Kazakhstan is a very important
partner of the UK, including in the context of regional dialogue
and in matters of energy cooperation with Europe.
The parties paid special attention to such key areas of
interaction as transport and logistics, critical raw materials and
renewable energy sources, ecology, and healthcare.
Strategic dialogue is one of the key mechanisms of interaction
between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UK. The previous meeting
of the Strategic Dialogue took place in London in December 2022
under the auspices of the heads of the foreign ministries of the
two countries.
The UK is an important political, trade, economic, and
investment partner for Kazakhstan. In 2022, the countries
celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
At the end of 2022, bilateral trade turnover increased by more
than 60 percent compared to 2021 and amounted to $1.8 billion
(exports: $1.5 billion, imports: $384.3 million). In the first
eight months of this year, trade turnover reached $879 million
(exports: $559 million, imports: $320 million).
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107174792
