Azerbaijan Reveals Mine-Cleared Areas In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. More
than 98,000 hectares of territory have been cleared from mines in
Azerbaijan to date, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency, Samir Poladov said at the World
Human Settlements Day forum, Trend reports.
Poladov noted that tens of thousands of anti-tank
mines were found.
"Among them are unexploded ordnance and anti-personnel
mines. Most of the mines found are plastic anti-tank mines. Their
detection is difficult due to the low content of metals in them.
Most of the mines are of Armenian production. Work in this
direction continues," he said.
Today Baku is hosting the World Habitat Day forum
organized within the framework of the "Urban Planning Week
2023".
Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and
Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State
Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other
delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government
officials, and media representatives are taking part in the
forum.
Internationally renowned experts and government
officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and
quality urban life for all, as well as the development of
sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as
drivers of development and renaissance".
