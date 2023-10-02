AZAL To Perform The First Flight En Route Baku-Minsk-Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. On Monday, October
2, Azerbaijan Airlines operated its first regular flight en route
Baku-Minsk-Baku.
At the Minsk National Airport, the AZAL aircraft was solemnly
greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, which symbolizes
the beginning of a new stage in air communication between the two
countries.
Representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines, the Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Belarus, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora
and the management of the Minsk National Airport attended the
event.
The new route offers passengers ample opportunities for a
comfortable journey between the two capitals. Flights in this
direction will be operated four times weekly, creating additional
prospects for tourists and business partners.
The flight schedule for these flights can be found on the
official website of the airline - Tickets are also
available on the mobile app and from accredited airline
agencies.
