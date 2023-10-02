Nobel Prize For Medicine Awarded To Two Scientists For Developing Anti-Covid Vaccines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm Monday decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman of the US for their discoveries that enabled the development of vaccines against COVID-19.

"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," said the Nobel Assembly in a press release.

"Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," it noted.

Katalin Kariko is currently a professor at Szeged University in Hungary and Drew Weissman is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, US.

The pair will share their prize of USD one million at a formal ceremony in Stockholm in December. (end)

