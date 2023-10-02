Azerbaijan Leader Hails Centuries-Long National Diversity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Monday said that Baku was home to a "centuries-long," multicultural and multiethnic society, underlining such diversity as crucial towards national stability.
"We consider it as an important factor of stability, predictability and the peaceful coexistence between representatives of all ethnic groups and confessions in Azerbaijan," he told the International Astronautical Congress in the Azeri capital.
He went on to highlight Baku's contributions towards regional economic development, saying it was a testament to the international support his country enjoys. (end)
