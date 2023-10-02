President Of Tanzania Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: President of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived on Monday in Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.
Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.
