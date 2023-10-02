Cyclyx Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of Its New Hampshire Circularity Laboratory

The Cyclyx Circularity Lab was specifically designed to conduct on-site data and chemical characterization tests, including the in-demand analytical testing methodology from collected plastic waste samples. Their work builds upon an existing unparalleled 20+ year database centered around a comprehensive understanding of post-use plastics' complexity-polymers, ingredients, manufacturing, and use-related contamination. Cyclyx's industry experience and scientific expertise allow their custom compounding methods to be data driven and focused on meeting unique customer specifications for various product pathways in a way that others cannot. This service unlocks the potential to divert more post-use plastic from landfill or incineration and reroute it towards existing and new recycling pathways.



"Our Portsmouth Circularity Lab continues to be a bellwether for the innovation and optimization happening at Cyclyx, benefitting our Consortium members and brokerage clients alike," said Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. "The chemistry-based insights and predictive modeling capabilities being developed and discovered at the Lab unlock new recycling options for nearly all aggregated material, including post-use plastic that has previously been deemed unsuitable for recycling. Our work moves toward increasing the recyclability of plastic waste up to 90%, enabling it to reach its highest and best use."



Over the past year, the extensive work at the lab can be measured by some of these significant milestones and achievements. The workforce at the Cyclyx Circularity Lab doubled in size and included the appointment of esteemed scientist Anita Augustyniak as Lab Director and the recruitment of Lab Analyst Marissa Hedlund. In support of the current and future Cyclyx recycling efforts, the CCL staff analyzed hundreds of unique and diverse source samples that ranged in size, shape, material, and color. These properties dictated how the team could evaluate and model each sample to determine key characteristics, such as: polymer type and content; elemental composition and possible contaminant concentrations; and physical properties, such as bulk density and moisture content. While the CCL has a standard workflow it follows, the complexity and differences of the samples require a tailored approach for handling and analysis-which is beyond any current 'standard.' The learnings from these samples added significantly to the already substantial and expanding Cyclyx plastic database, with over 1,000 new sources tested and thousands of new data points.



During this time, the Lab has also enabled Cyclyx to expand its available service offerings-most recently adding Cyclyx Brokerage Services . This service line addresses plastic waste streams that Cyclyx has sourced, but which are currently not appropriate for the initial CCC based on the needs of specific offtake partners.



From February – May 2023, the Portsmouth CCL completed a significant project that would be crucial for the Cyclyx Circularity Centers (CCCs) . Over these four months, the team analyzed hundreds of samples from the Kingwood and Houston Independent School District (HISD) 10to90 plastic collection programs, powered by the Cyclyx mission brand 10to90. These efforts resulted in more than 10,000 data points that were then directly used in the design of the first CCC planned for Houston. Additional Cyclyx Circularity Labs will be built within the forthcoming CCCs. These satellite labs will operate to the same high standards currently put into practice at the Portsmouth location, with the focus on the on-site material to ensure feedstock specifications and classifications meet expectations.



The continued growth of Cyclyx's lab capabilities and technical services maintain the company's position as an innovative leader in sustainability strategies for the plastic circular economy.



"It's been an exciting year for Cyclyx-from our expanded offerings and laboratory advances to the commission of additional equipment that will only amplify the already incredible work and studies happening at the lab," added Vaillancourt. "This successful year is certainly indicative of the exciting future ahead of us."



