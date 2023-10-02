GREATER GOOD CHARITIES ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF GLOBAL DISCOVERY EXPEDITIONS INTO VIETNAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seattle, Wash., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities , a global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet, announces that their Global Discovery Expeditions program has expanded its efforts into Vietnam. This international program explores, studies, and protects key biodiversity hotpots facing imminent threat and loss by providing the initial critical step in conservation – the observation and recording of living species within an ecosystem.

Global Discovery Expeditions is the expansion of Greater Good Charities' biodiversity efforts and studies of the Madrean Archipelago, a series of unique ecosystems that range from New Mexico and Arizona to Mexico. To date, Greater Good Charities has compiled more than 60,000 records into the program's database, which is a public, all-species database, used for current and future research, environmental education, and habitat protection.

“By expanding into key biodiversity areas like Vietnam, we can document the ecosystems there and make that data available to anyone who needs it,” says Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities.“This expansion represents our commitment to studying and protecting the planet for the good of people and pets everywhere,” she explains.“We are laying the groundwork for conservation efforts now and into the future and look forward to amplifying the good in other biodiversity hotspots around the world.”

Global Discovery Expeditions focuses on regions that need either a baseline survey or a continuing assessment of local plants and animals to characterize the existing biodiversity of the area. Vietnam is one of the 16 most biodiverse countries in the world and is home to 13,000 species of land-based plants, more than 10,000 species of land-based animals, 39 types of wetlands, 20 marine ecosystems, and more than 11,000 marine species.

The first Global Discovery Expeditions in Vietnam took place this summer on the Sao La Nature Reserve, a globally recognized key biodiversity area in the He province on a northern flank of mountains that are part of the Annamite Mountain chain. Greater Good Charities' three scientists on the ground in Vietnam were accompanied by eight Vietnamese scientists, representing a variety of specialties. The team has recently returned from an expedition into Mexico and is planning another trip back to Vietnam by the end of 2023.

To learn more about Global Discovery Expeditions visit greatergood.org.

# # #

Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergoodor follow Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and TikTok .

Greater Good Charities - Global Discovery Expeditions





Tags biodiversity Vietnam endangered species charity environment Related Links