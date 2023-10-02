Global Jars Market Set To Reach $59.42 Billion By 2032 Driven By Packaging Innovation And Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jars Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material Type, By Capacity, By End Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global jars market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a size of USD 59.42 billion by 2032. This growth can be attributed to several key factors and trends: Packaging as a Marketing Tool: Brands are increasingly recognizing the role of packaging as a powerful marketing tool. Jars provide a versatile canvas for creative branding and visually appealing designs, allowing companies to differentiate their products and attract consumers. This emphasis on unique and aesthetically pleasing packaging has contributed to the growth of the jars market. Convenience in Cooking: Spice World, a specialty-produce company, has introduced Easy Onion 16-ounce jars, enhancing its range of ready-to-use products. These jars contain approximately four medium-sized onions, offering a convenient ingredient for various culinary creations. The expansion of such practical and time-saving solutions caters to the needs of busy home cooks, further driving the market. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: With growing environmental awareness, consumers are actively seeking sustainable packaging solutions. Jars made from recycled materials or designed for reuse align with this demand for eco-friendly options. Sustainable jar packaging solutions, like Quadpack's New Regula Refill Jar, designed to be recyclable, refillable, and made from a single material, have gained popularity. This focus on reducing single-use plastics and promoting recycling has contributed to market growth. Versatile Packaging for On-the-Go Lifestyles: Consumer lifestyles and preferences have shifted towards convenience and on-the-go consumption. Jars offer a versatile packaging option suitable for various food and non-food products, making them ideal for busy lifestyles. The ability to store, carry, and consume products conveniently has increased the demand for jars, further fueling market growth. Key Players in the Jars Market: Some of the key players in the jars market include Ball, Anchor Hocking Company, O-I Glass, Ardagh, Libbey, Weck Jars, Bormioli Rocco, Kilner Jars, Jarden Home Brands, and others. Market Segmentation: The jars market can be segmented based on various factors:

Material Type: It includes plastic jars (such as PP, PE, PET, PS, and others), glass jars, metal jars, and paper jars.

Capacity: The capacity of jars can vary, and the market is segmented into less than 10 OZ, 10 to 50 OZ, and more than 50 OZ.

End Use: Jars find applications in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, homecare, oil and lubricants, and chemical and fertilizers. Region: The market is segmented by region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Market Highlights:

Glass jars are expected to witness faster growth due to their eco-friendly and high-quality packaging solutions.

The 10 to 50 OZ segment accounts for a larger market share due to its versatility, consumer convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

The food and beverages segment is projected to have a larger revenue share due to convenience and branding opportunities.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a higher growth rate, driven by the need for customized packaging. North America is anticipated to grow in terms of revenue share due to the increasing focus on environmental sustainability. This report provides valuable insights into the jars market, helping businesses and stakeholders understand current market dynamics and anticipate future growth opportunities. It highlights the importance of packaging as a marketing tool, the role of sustainability, and the convenience factor in driving the demand for jars across various industries.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.81 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $59.42 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

