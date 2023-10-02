SVN® Expands Presence In California With The Addition Of SVN | Clovis Commercial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC) , the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is excited to announce the latest addition to its network – SVN | Clovis Commercial, located in Fresno, CA. With a decade of expertise in commercial real estate, Owner and Managing Director Cameron Graham launched SVN | Clovis Commercial with a commitment to providing personalized, tailored solutions for clients in the industrial real estate sector.

Graham's extensive background spans multiple sectors within the real estate industry, encompassing appraisals, development, and brokerage. His deep understanding of the industry and dedication to client service have earned Graham and his team a reputation for delivering exceptional results.

"At SVN | Clovis Commercial, we specialize exclusively in industrial real estate, and we pride ourselves on offering unparalleled attention to every client," says Graham. "Our mission is to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client we serve."

Cameron Graham's decision to join SVN was driven by the cultural alignment he found within the organization. "I met with other Managing Directors and immediately felt a synergy that I wanted to be a part of," he stated. "There was too much positive energy to ignore the opportunity to become a partner with SVN."

SVN is renowned for its collaborative network and its commitment to shared value , innovation, and transparency in the commercial real estate industry. SVN | Clovis Commercial will have access to SVN's National Product Councils, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive advisor training, further enhancing the services it can offer to clients.

Graham has ambitious plans for the SVN | Clovis Commercial team. "We aim to expand our brokerage to become a full-service agency, covering every asset class in the Central Valley of California," he said.“This growth will enable us to serve a broader range of clients and make a significant impact on the local real estate landscape and in our communities.”

About SVN ®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,200 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit .



All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit

