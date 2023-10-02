Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

Oral biologics and biosimilars market poised to reach $13.68 billion by 2027 with a 20.6% CAGR, per TBRC's“Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023.”

Rising chronic disease prevalence fuels oral biologics and biosimilars market, with North America leading, featuring major players Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and more.

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Segments

.By Therapy: Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, and Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

.By Disease: Asthma, Crohn's Disease, Carcinoma, Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Sarcoma, Psoriasis and Other Diseases

.By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Proteins and Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Other Molecule Types

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies

.By Geography: The global oral biologics and biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology, while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Oral biologics and biosimilars market comprise biologics and biosimilars drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and other serious conditions and are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

