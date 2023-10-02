Combat Drone Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 10.8 Billion By 2028 | CAGR Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Combat Drone Market Size by Platform (Small, Tactical, and Strategic) Application (Lethal, Stealth, Loitering munition and Target), Type, Launching Mode (Air Launched Effect, Vertical Take-Off, Automatic Take Off) and Region - Forecast to 2028

Combat Drone Market Size Market Players

Operating in the Combat Drone Companies are Northrop Grumman Corporation(US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation(US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems(US), And Teledyne FLIR LLC. (US). They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, strong business strategies, a significant market share, products with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint.

Combat Drone Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing adoption of combat drones due to their high precision and accuracy capabilities.

Combat drones possess cutting-edge technology that enables superior precision and accuracy in pinpointing and engaging enemy positions and objectives. Equipped with advanced targeting systems and guided munitions, these drones execute precise strikes with utmost efficiency, thereby minimizing collateral damage and optimizing mission success rates.

Restraints Limited trained personnel to operate drones.

Unlike conventional aircraft, combat drones need to ensure the reliability of the entire unmanned aerial system, which includes UAVs, ground control stations, and communication equipment. Drones can fly at different altitudes and require skilled pilots to control and operate them. The number of pilots available for high-precision operations is comparatively low. An increase in drone adoption in the combat drone verticals adds to the growing need for skilled drone pilots. Presently, to reduce the number of accidents caused due to the poor control skills of drone operators, efforts are underway to improve the autonomy of these systems.

Opportunity: Advancements in AI and Autonomy

Continued advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy will unlock new opportunities for combat drones. AI-powered drones can conduct complex operations with reduced human intervention, enabling autonomous decision-making and adaptability in dynamic environments. These capabilities open up possibilities for swarming tactics, collaborative missions, and more sophisticated target identification and engagement.

Challenge Issues with the safety and security of UAVs

The security of UAVs during military operations is a major concern for militaries. UAVs operate remotely or autonomously. In both cases, there is a possibility of hacking the flight control systems of UAVs and taking control of their operations. For instance, in July 2012, a team from Texas University was able to take control of a UAV using GPS spoofing devices that cost only USD 1,000, thereby disrupting the operations of the UAV and sending it off course.

Combat Drone Companies - Northrop Grumman (US) and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US) are the Key Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation provides innovative systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems, and also missile-oriented drones leverage cutting-edge technologies to deliver the complex requirements of modern warfare.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company that provides high-technology products and services to customers in over 150 countries. The company was formed in 2020 through the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

