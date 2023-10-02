DSV Q3 2023 Analyst Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We expect to release the Q3 2023 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 24 October 202 3 . A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CE S T .

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2023 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 24 October 2023

Time: 11:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to investor.dsvor

b. Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 76 84 90

UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

(PIN 882 686)

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92,

Media

Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28,

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment

Investor news - conference call Q3 2023





Attachments Investor news - conference call Q3 2023...