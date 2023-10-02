China Emerges As A Major Player In The IT Asset Disposition Market, Poised To Reach $5.1 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated value of US$16.8 billion in 2022, and a projected surge to US$34 billion by 2030. This impressive expansion is anticipated at a solid CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period spanning 2022 to 2030.

Remarketing & Value Recovery Leads the Way

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Remarketing & Value Recovery stands out, projected to achieve a significant 9.9% CAGR, reaching a value of US$8.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is also notable, with an estimated 8.2% CAGR over the next eight years.

Global Leaders and Geographic Highlights

The United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is estimated at a substantial US$6.3 billion in 2022, highlighting strong growth prospects. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is set to reach an impressive projected market size of US$5.1 billion by 2030, driven by a compelling CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to experience robust growth at 8% and 9.1%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a steady 9% CAGR.

Key Competitors

Key players in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market include:

Apple, Inc.Adamec Recycling GmbHADL Process, Inc.Advanced Technology RecyclingAdvantage E-CyclingAsset LifeCycle LLCApto Solutions, Inc.A2Z Group406 RecyclingA1 Assets, Inc.ARCA Recycling, Inc.ADAPTURE Technology GroupAdonisAkooba3 Step IT Group

Optimistic Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected for the upcoming years. The United States has successfully navigated recession threats despite slowing GDP growth. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is boosting real incomes and driving economic activity. China is poised for substantial GDP growth as the pandemic recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Despite these positive trends, various challenges persist, including uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing countries. High retail inflation is affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges by raising interest rates to combat inflation, which may impact job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also tightening, with growing pressure to integrate climate change into economic decisions.

Investment Opportunities in Emerging Technologies

While corporate investments may face inflation-related concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies presents opportunities. Generative AI, applied AI, machine learning industrialization, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies are poised to reshape the global investment landscape. These technologies have the potential to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this dynamic environment, businesses and leaders who exhibit resilience and adaptability are well-positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens

COVID-19-Induced Challenges Affecting IT Asset Disposition Programs

Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction

IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects & Pent-Up Demand in 2022 and Beyond

ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs

Competitive Scenario

Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19

With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition Companies Get Back to Business

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices, and Other Asset Types

COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset Disposition Strategy

ITAD Market to Remain in Upswing Mode & Move Forward Swiftly

Key Trends & Disruptions Impacting the Market

Analysis by Service Type

Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment

World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics, and Other Services

Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant

Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services

Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction

BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users Presenting Growth Opportunities

World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions, and Other End-Uses

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Thriving Trends with Big Implications for IT Asset Disposition

ITAD: A Critical Strategy to Stay Relevant in Changing & Evolving Technology Arena

Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates Opportunities

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT Devices Augurs Well

Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes Amplify the Need for ITAD

Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products

Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment Build Robust Momentum

Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD Services

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025P

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022E

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025P

Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022E

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021E

With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept, Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022E

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025P

Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022E

Tablet PCs

Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs Well for ITAD Market

Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market Prospects

Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of ITAD Services Market

Transit Challenges

Material & Process Level Challenges

Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity

Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts

Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

