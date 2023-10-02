Oddity Improv Brings Laughter And Surprise To The Mockingbird Theater At The Factory In Franklin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Guerra and Kelsey Cooke, co-founders of Oddity ImprovNASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night of spooky improv comedy as Oddity Improv takes the stage at the Mockingbird Theater at the Factory, beginning on October 30th, 2023. The first show, titled“Night Of The Living Oddity,” will kick off their Monday night series at 7:30pm. Audiences can expect side-splitting laughter, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments.What sets Oddity Improv apart is their commitment to delivering smart and witty comedy that keeps audiences engaged and uplifted. Founded by Chris Guerra and Kelsey Cooke , Oddity Improv prides themselves on aiming for smart comedy and avoiding the grotesque. We are a joy-infused community that builds confidence, creativity and teamwork through our classes and workshops offered to adults and youth on an on-going basis.Get ready for an unforgettable October 30th show featuring the renowned Judith Hoag, known for her iconic roles in“Halloweentown”,“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and“Nashville”. But the surprises don't end there. Each weekly performance will continue to surprise you with guest stars, adding an extra layer of excitement to our already dynamic shows.In addition to the special guest stars, Oddity Improv is introducing a monthly themed format, promising a fresh and unique experience each time you attend. November kicks off with“Thankful Improv,” where the troupe will explore the lighter side of gratitude and appreciation. December brings“Holiday Improv” to the stage, promising holiday-themed hilarity that will have everyone in stitches.“As we continue to train and build our roster of performers, you will see a mix of students and teachers all performing together. Joy and community are so important to us,” said Chris Guerra and Kelsey Cooke, co-founders of Oddity Improv.“We're absolutely thrilled to be making the Mockingbird Theater at The Factory our new home and in the new year we will have a permanent training space inside The Factory.” Their mission is to establish Oddity Improv as the foremost establishment in Tennessee for improv training, sketch comedy, and character focused performance. Additionally, they aim to foster and strengthen the filmmaking community in the southeastern region of the United States.Chris Guerra is a Tiktok star and former artistic director and main company member at The Groundlings Theater in Hollywood. Kelsey Cooke is an actress, award-winning producer and director. Together they co-founded thisishardtoread productions where they create comedy for film and television.Tickets for Oddity Improv's shows at the Mockingbird Theater at The Factory are available for purchase online at . Don't miss out on the opportunity to laugh, connect, and enjoy an evening of unscripted comedy with Oddity Improv starting on October 30th, 2023, with“Night Of The Living Oddity: A Night of Spooky Improv,” and every Monday night thereafter. Bar opens at 6:30 and doors open at 7pm.Shows are 16+.Get tickets here:Follow Oddity Improv on Instagram: @OddityImprov

