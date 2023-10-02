Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company 's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The oral contraceptive pills market is projected to reach $36.09 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.68%, as per TBRC's“Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2023.”

The oral contraceptive pills market, driven by the need to prevent unintended pregnancies, is set to be led by North America. Key players include Teva, Bayer, Syzygy Healthcare, Mankind Pharma, Pfizer, Piramal, Ferring, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Segments

.By Type: Combination, Progestin Only, Other Types

.By Category: Generic, Branded

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel And NGO, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global oral contraceptive pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oral contraceptive pills refer to a contraceptive tablet that contains hormones that prevent the release of eggs from the ovaries. Oral contraceptives typically contain progestin and oestrogen. Also known as the ""birth control pill,"" it comprises hormones that prevent the emergence of eggs from the ovaries. Most oral contraceptives involve estrogen and progestin.

