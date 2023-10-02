Blue Future Conference 2023 Set To Deliver Deep Dive Into The Marine Economy, Oct. 16-17, In Plymouth, MA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unique learning & networking environment, international speakers, sessions on marine tech, aquaculture, workforce, climate resiliency and public policy

- Stephen Cole, The Plymouth Foundation

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The stage is set for a deep dive into the marine economy at this month's Blue Future Conference 2023 , which takes place Oct. 16-17, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Presented by economic development nonprofit The Plymouth Foundation, the conference will provide a rich, entertaining, and approachable learning and networking environment for anyone with a vested interest in the blue future.

“Plymouth is quickly becoming a leader in the Commonwealth's blue economy,” said Stephen Cole, executive director of The Plymouth Foundation.“With aquaculture, robotics, R&D, and AI at our shores, Plymouth's 37 miles of coastline is ideal for growing this sector. Our region supports the entrepreneurs, policymakers and investors who want to solve problems and create jobs.”

Blue Future 2023 is expected to attract a diverse audience, including:

.Owners, employees and investors of marine tech and traditional marine businesses

.Local and State officials interested in advancing the marine economy in their area

.Colleges interested in promoting their technology, engineering and other adjacent skills to this industry and future students

.Teachers and students who want to learn more about education and blue workforce opportunities

.Lenders who want to know more about how they can support the marine economy

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS: POLICY, WORKFORCE & UGLY FISH

Blue Future 2023 attendees will be treated to a multi-faceted experience with fun and meaningful opportunities for learning and networking.

Day 1 kicks off with“Tomorrow's Workforce,” a student session on education and workforce development. The general session opens at noon with Keynote Speaker Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. During breaks between sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to visit Resource and Vendor Tables, where they can meet experts and learn about the latest blue future innovations.

The afternoon includes breakout sessions on:

.Climate Resilience – Facilitated by Emiley Lockhart, AVP Ocean Sustainability, Technology & Innovation, New England Aquarium

.Aquaculture & Fisheries – Facilitated by Storey Reed, Assistant Director, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries

.Blue Policy Roundtable – Facilitated by Mark Reil, Climate Resiliency and Sustainability Planner, Town of Plymouth

Day 1 concludes with a special“Ugly Fish Networking Event” at Cork + Table. America's Hometown Celebrity Chef will prepare delicious food using ingredients that are conventionally“ugly” – like snapper, skate and kelp.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS: DONEGAL, DEMOS & SMART SOUND

On Day 2, special guest speaker Amanda Ratsey, Plymouth UK Smart Sound, gets the day started, followed by morning breakout sessions covering:

.Marine Tech – Facilitated by Brett Phaneuf, President, Submergence Group LLC, Managing Director, Msubs Ltd, Founding Board Director, Promare, Inc., and Co-creator of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship

.Workforce Development – Facilitated by Laura Tassinari Buckley, MPA, Deputy Executive Director, MassHire South Shore Workforce Board

Next up, the General Session features guest speakers from Ireland who will examine the success of kelp in Donegal. Attendees will then head to N. Plymouth for a special afternoon at Greensea IQ's state-of-the-art facility where lunch will be followed by“Harborside Demos of Marine AI and Robotics.” Welcome remarks from Greensea IQ founder and CEO Ben Kinnaman, and demonstrations of some fascinating new marine technology will take place at Greensea IQ's testing area at the Pier at Cordage Park.. Following the demos, attendees and guests will have one final chance to network with their peers at the Greensea IQ Reception.

SPONSORS & PARTNERS

Blue Future sponsors, whose support makes the conference possible, include: Cape Cod Community College, Greensea IQ, Holtec International, North Easton Savings Bank, Cape Cod 5, New England Aquarium, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Tiny & Sons Auto Glass, Promare and Vineyard Wind.

For more details on the Blue Future Conference 2023, including the conference program, speakers, sponsors, venue and how to register, visit .

ABOUT THE PLYMOUTH FOUNDATION

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community's commercial and industrial tax base.

Visit to learn more.

Michele Pecoraro

Blue Future Conference 2023

email us here

Blue Future Conference 2023: Sea-Deep in Innovation