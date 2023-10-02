GIPPOD Unveils Platform To Spark Innovation, Entrepreneurship, And Transform Communities Around The Globe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GIPPOD, the innovation powerhouse founded by Stiley Kraid, announced the launch of a platform that aims to inspire and transform communities by unlocking their true potential. Using innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity to meet societal and commercial goals, Kraid wants to inspire young people to use 21st century skills when designing solutions. By offering a captivating blend of inspiration, education, and application, GIPPOD strives to affect change in numerous sectors, propelling the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) further.Built on 15 years of experience as an accomplished artist and entrepreneur, Stiley Kraid's GIPPOD boasts an impressive roster of partnerships, including working with renowned businesses such as BarclaysTM, Nando'sTM, Prince's TrustTM, and Capital XTRATM. Kraid, a passionate advocate of higher education, holds a Degree in Business Management from the Open University and has even secured SEED funding for GIPPOD from IPOW.At the core of GIPPOD's mission lies the dissemination of knowledge and an appreciation for the far-reaching benefits of entrepreneurship. Stiley Kraid emphasizes, "No matter which circumstances you are born in, really push yourself to learn and do things that increase your confidence, part of that is education. Once you're educated, you're in a better position to participate in shaping our changing world in a sustainable manner."Guided by its commitment to corporate social responsibility, GIPPOD's innovative solutions extend beyond the world of business. The firm is actively dedicated to providing quality higher education and social well-being by offering a basic income to people in Eastern DRC, Burundi, and Rwanda, thus improving lives and fostering brighter futures across borders.To join GIPPOD on its inspiring journey and stay up to date with its pioneering initiatives, sign up for the mailing list on the company website .

