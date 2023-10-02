Founderz Launches To Support 'Tech For Good' Start-Ups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alex Arnot of Founderz

- Alex Arnot of FounderzLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Alex Arnot, recognised by LinkedIn as its number one recommended tech board advisor, has today launched Founderz , in a bid to give accessible support to tech start-ups who have the potential to improve the world.The UK is a global leader in visionary tech start-ups, but 75% of all tech start-ups fail. That's often due to the inexperience of the management team and financial constrictions, making it impossible to bring in the expertise that they need.Founderz is offering ten selected start-ups a year's worth of free board-level advice. The programme is due to run from January 2024 to December 2024. Arnot is looking for sponsors who share his vision, to help cover the cost of the advice.Alex Arnot is the trusted board advisor to 35 companies, from start-ups to award winning multi nationals and has a passion for helping tech impact and ESG companies. He is an expert in accelerating company growth, revenue, profit and shareholder value and has already led 25 successful exits for founders.One tech for good company that Arnot will be advising is MyNARA , an app developed by a domestic abuse victim for other abuse victims. The app has only just launched in app stores but already has over a thousand active subscribers. One enthusiastic user described it as a 'life saver' and a journalist commented that the app would“force cops to prosecute domestic abuse cases.” Arnot wants to hear from technology start-ups that will make a similar impact on society.Arnot explained his motivation for launching Founderz:“If the idea is good and the right team is in place, failure is usually avoidable, if the founders had access to expert advice. Company failure is always devastating for everyone involved. However, it is even more tragic when the idea would have made the world a better place. In those cases, society is also a victim of the failure. I'm hoping this initiative will secure the support these companies need to stop that happening.”Sponsorship starts at just £1k per month. Arnot will personally match fund £120k each year of sponsorship/donations received.To apply for the support or to be recognised as a sponsor of the initiative go to .

