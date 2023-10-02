EU rolls out initial carbon boundary tax worldwide

(MENAFN) As part of its effort toward becoming a climate-neutral region, the EU began the initial step of an emissions tariff program on Sunday, with a scheduled import tax on steel, aluminum, cement, as well as fertilizers.



Brussels does not intend to levy any CO2 emissions fees at the border throughout the first stage, which runs through 2026. Until that time, the system is going to gather information on imports with a high carbon footprint.



The manufacture of imported iron, steel, aluminum, cement, electricity, fertilisers, and hydrogen results in the emission of greenhouse gases, which importers into the EU are now required to disclose.



They are going to be required to purchase certificates to offset these CO2 emissions beginning on January 1, 2026. As a result, the bloc's imported products are bound to cost more in the end, making them less competitive with domestically produced items.



The goal of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is to stop additional polluting imports from impeding the transition to a green economy. By investing in achieving EU goals to reduce the bloc's net emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, the initiative may prevent regional producers from falling behind overseas rivals.

