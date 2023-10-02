Two Planes Of Qatari Air Bridge Arrives To Support Flood Victims In Libya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In continuation of the Qatari air bridge to help flood victims of Libya, the ninth and tenth planes arrived today at Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

The planes carrying on board 65 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid as an emergency response to the current humanitarian situation in Libya. The aid included shelter supplies, food and relief materials, and medical materials provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Qatar Red Crescent, and the Permanent Committee for Rescue, Relief and Humanitarian Aid in the affected areas in sisterly and friendly countries.

The State of Qatar affirmed its full solidarity with the State of Libya and its standing by its brotherly people in the face of the flood disaster and torrents.