Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome UAE President

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport on Monday morning on an official visit to the country.

Also present at the reception were Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.