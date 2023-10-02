GDP Up 2.6Pct In Q2 Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- The Gross domestic product (GDP) at current and constant market prices grew by 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year.The Department of Statistics' (DoS) quarterly report released on Monday indicated that the GDP at constant market prices edged up by 2.7 percent during the first half of the current year compared to the same period of last year.Preliminary data showed that all economic sectors have grown during the same time frame, the DoS revealed.The agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing sector achieved the highest growth rate of 8.2 percent, followed by the transportation, storage, and communications sector at 5.2 percent, the extractive industries sector at 4.3 percent and the transformative industries sector at 3.7 percent.