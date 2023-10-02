Jordan Partakes In Human Rights Observatory Board Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan partook in the tenth meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights, which began earlier on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.Representing the Kingdom are Yasra Ghosheh, a member of the Observatory's Board of Trustees, and Rasmiya Al-Kaabneh, Head of the Observatory's Communications and Media Committee.The meeting discussed the preparations of the Arab Parliament and the Observatory, in partnership with the Egyptian House of Representatives, to organize the First Arab Conference on Human Rights next November.It also tackled the plans and strategies of the Arab Observatory to strengthen the Arab human rights system, develop the observatory's work tools and mechanisms, and build effective partnerships with institutions concerned with human rights at the Arab, regional and international levels.